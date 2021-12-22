Pets of the Week: Grifold and Lilly

Meet Grifold! This little guy started out as scared and nervous but quickly grew into the sweetheart he is today. He loves to be near his favorite people, is quick to start purring and has the goofiest meow to ask for attention. Grifold loves to chase around all sorts of toys and when he’s all tuckered out, he’ll join you on the couch for some cuddles and TV watching, purring and making the gentlest biscuits all the while. Grifold also gets along great with other cats and loves to play and snuggle with his foster friends. He would greatly benefit from an active buddy to show him the ropes in his new home. Grifold can be skittish at times and appreciates calm spaces he can retreat to if things get a little too crazy for him.

Grifold is required to go home with another feline friend and although he hasn’t met dogs in his foster home, he may do well with calmer dogs given slow and proper introductions. He would appreciate a calmer home with kids 8 and up due to his shyness.

Grifold is a 7 month old neutered male. He is microchipped and current on vaccinations.

Lilly is a beautiful, intelligent and food motivated girl looking for a lifetime of companionship!

She isn’t is big fan of other dogs so she is hoping to be your one and only. She has lived with dog savvy cats in the past and did well. She may chase cats if they run but just wants to play.

She already knows many commands like “sit,” “lay down,” “spin,” and “shake!” She is very sweet and attentive so she would be a breeze to teach more things to!

Lilly loves to run and play in the yard and go for long walks or hikes but she is also a great cuddler and movie watching buddy!

She can be unsure at first with new people and needs a bit of time to warm up. She would do best with older respectful children 10 years and up.

Lilly does get anxious when left alone and can be destructive if left to her own devices. She will need to be kept crated when no one is around. This worked out very well in her previous foster home!

She is 2 years old and weighs 63 pounds.

