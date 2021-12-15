Pets of the Week: Lucy

Lucy is a timid girl who is looking for a calm and quiet adult only home where she can feel safe and relax. Once she gets to know new people she is extremely sweet and affectionate.

She has heterochromia (one blue eye and one brown eye.) It makes her extra unique and stunning!

She loves to go for long walks and play in the yard. Most of all she loves to snuggle up with her favorite people. Because Lucy is very timid and may run if spooked she will need to be safely confined at all times by fence or leash/tie-out.

She may do well in a home with another large dog. She likes to play but does tend to be more dominate so an easy-going dog would be best.

Lucy is a great girl who just needs a kind a patient owner who will allow her time to settle in and feel at home. She will definitely repay your efforts with a lifetime of love and devotion!

Lucy is 3 years old and weighs 50 pounds.

