Police: La Crosse County homicide victim knew assailants
Police: La Crosse County homicide victim knew assailants

Police believe the three victims of a triple homicide last week knew their assailant or assailants and that the general public isn't in danger.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, investigators spent Saturday trying to piece together events that led to the deaths of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, both 24 with ties to the La Crosse area but no permanent addresses, and Trevor J. Maloney, 23, whose last known addresses were in Cashton and Sparta.

The sheriff's office said investigators conducted several interviews with people living in multiple states to gain information concerning the victims' whereabouts Thursday and people who made contact with them.

The three victims were discovered early Friday morning at Milestone Materials by employees at the quarry shortly before 5 a.m. Police believe all three were killed at the scene. Authorities have notified the next of kin of the three victims.

Police say there is no connection between the homicides, Milestone Materials or anyone or any business connected with the company.

Anyone with information about the homicides is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 608-785-5942.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said investigators are particularly interested in security footage from nearby residences on Hwy. M and Hwy. S.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

