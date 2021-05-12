PSC order: Bangor residential electric rates to increase by 14%

MADISON - The village of Bangor’s residential electric rates will increase by 14% or, by $12 a month, to erase an income deficit and finance long neglected infrastructure projects, according to a Public Service Commission rate order issued this week.
Under the rates to be implemented on June 1, residential customers currently paying $84.17 monthly for 701 kilowatts of power would pay $96.18 for the same amount of electricity, a 14.27% increase.
Rates for the utility’s three other customer categories will increase between 11% and 19%.
It’s the first rate hike since 2013 and comes as PSC staff projects the utility to finish 2021 with a $142,498 income deficit. Expenses this year are projected at $3.03 million, and revenue is estimated to be $2.88 million. However, the utility’s cash flow isn’t dire as expenses include $338,403 in depreciation costs, a non-cash item utilities are required to report.
The new rates are projected to boost annual revenue by $430,279 to $3.28 million and yield a net income of $287,781.
The utility sought rates in November based on a 5% rate of return on the $4.49 million net value of its infrastructure. However, the PSC increased that to a 6.4% rate of return to allow the utility to meet current debt service obligations and finance capital projects it expects to begin next year.
The higher rate of return is conditioned on the utility filing another rate case by July 31, 2024.
The additional revenue will allow the utility to replace electric lines largely untouched since they were rebuilt in the 1960s, said Patrick Reilley, electric utility manager.
The utility took over a former electric cooperative and has a 200 square mile service territory which includes aging power lines, some strung through remote areas that are difficult to access.
“The Dutch Creek Circuit is about 7.5 miles long and follows the creek through woods and bad terrain. There’s been quite a few outage incidents lately but they can take while to find when you’re on foot,” said Reilley, who has been with the village since March.
None of the capital projects have been bid, but rebuilding the 12.4 kilovolt Dutch Creek Circuit is estimated to cost $2 million to $3 million, which Reilley said is scheduled to take place during the next two to three years.
The main electric circuit through the village is also scheduled to be rebuilt in the next few years at an estimated cost of $300,000 to $400,000.
Line voltage boosters and other equipment needs replacing at an estimated cost of $200,000, which will be mostly done by utility staff, he said.
No customers spoke in opposition of the rate increase as they may not have believed it could actually happen after so many years without one, Reilley said.