PSC order: Bangor residential electric rates to increase by 14%

The higher rate of return is conditioned on the utility filing another rate case by July 31, 2024.

The additional revenue will allow the utility to replace electric lines largely untouched since they were rebuilt in the 1960s, said Patrick Reilley, electric utility manager.

The utility took over a former electric cooperative and has a 200 square mile service territory which includes aging power lines, some strung through remote areas that are difficult to access.

“The Dutch Creek Circuit is about 7.5 miles long and follows the creek through woods and bad terrain. There’s been quite a few outage incidents lately but they can take while to find when you’re on foot,” said Reilley, who has been with the village since March.

None of the capital projects have been bid, but rebuilding the 12.4 kilovolt Dutch Creek Circuit is estimated to cost $2 million to $3 million, which Reilley said is scheduled to take place during the next two to three years.

The main electric circuit through the village is also scheduled to be rebuilt in the next few years at an estimated cost of $300,000 to $400,000.

Line voltage boosters and other equipment needs replacing at an estimated cost of $200,000, which will be mostly done by utility staff, he said.