Public input sought on trailhead parking fee proposal

The La Crosse Parks Department plans two public meetings to discuss the concept of a fee structure for trailhead parking facilities.

Revenue generated from the parking facilities would be reinvested back into the properties for maintenance, habitat restoration, trail/trailhead improvements and trail development, the department says.

The meetings will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at South Side Neighborhood Center, 1300 South Sixth St., La Crosse.

Can’t attend? Submit your comments to Leah Burns, outdoor recreation coordinator, by calling 608-789-8672 or contacting burnsl@cityoflacrosse.org.

The Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department recommends implementing a trailhead parking permit to collect fees from users that are driving to facilities.

Users would pay for a vehicle permit, either daily or annually, and those funds would be deposited into a special account that can only be used for the trail system. Parking permits would be available for purchase at trailheads, City Hall- Parks Department, over the phone and by mobile app. The permits would expire at the end of each year.