 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public input sought on trailhead parking fee proposal
0 Comments

Public input sought on trailhead parking fee proposal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Parks Department plans two public meetings to discuss the concept of a fee structure for trailhead parking facilities.

Revenue generated from the parking facilities would be reinvested back into the properties for maintenance, habitat restoration, trail/trailhead improvements and trail development, the department says.

The meetings will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at South Side Neighborhood Center, 1300 South Sixth St., La Crosse.

Can’t attend? Submit your comments to Leah Burns, outdoor recreation coordinator, by calling 608-789-8672 or contacting burnsl@cityoflacrosse.org.

The Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department recommends implementing a trailhead parking permit to collect fees from users that are driving to facilities.

Users would pay for a vehicle permit, either daily or annually, and those funds would be deposited into a special account that can only be used for the trail system. Parking permits would be available for purchase at trailheads, City Hall- Parks Department, over the phone and by mobile app. The permits would expire at the end of each year.

The recommended per vehicle permit fee is $25 annually ($10 with resident discount) and $10 daily ($5 with resident discount).

The proposed locations for paid parking are as follows:

  • Upper Hixon
  • Hixon Forest
  • Mathy Quarry Trails
  • Bliss Road trail entrances
  • Gateway
  • Grandad Bluff Road (First Loop, Pull off by gate)
  • Skemp — County Road B property
  • Hass Tract
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News