Raffle benefits Lake Onalaska work

If you or someone you know uses Lake Onalaska, you are aware of the abundant aquatic vegetation choking boat travel and impacting water quality.

Water flows into the lake carrying sediment, which is then dropped, resulting in shallow water levels.

More shallow water impacts recreational navigation and fish habitat.

This reduces public access to backwater areas and the main channel.

The Lake Onalaska Protection and Rehabilitation District is working on these issues. The immediate need is to clear vegetation in buoy-marked “travel routes” to open water.

Subsequent projects will approach dredging for access and fish habitat and address longer-term sources of the sedimentation and nutrient problems.

A raffle is being held to raise money to address such isssues.

Raffle tickets are being sold at Schafer’s Boat and Bait, Emma’s Bait shop, Angry’s Way Out, Island Outdoors and Red Pines Restaurant. The drawing will be at 6 p.m. July 30 at Angry’s Way Out, N5914 County Road ZZ, Onalaska.

Tickets cost $20 each and you need not be present to win.

For more information, call Tony Christnovch at 608-385-3080 or Marc Schultz, Lake District chair, at 608-792-1445, or visit www.lakeonalaska.org.

