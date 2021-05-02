Recognize a mother's love

A retired state social worker and her daughter who is a public school teacher say, “wearing masks when out and about is a simple and loving thing to do for your community.”
Kylie Mullen
Kristin Vlasak and her husband, Gordon Vlasak (not pictured), of Walker, Minn., visit her parents, Roger and Janet Carlson, on Mother's Day, Sunday May 10, 2020 at Havenwood of Minnetonka in Minnetonka, Minn. Havenwood decorated nine windows with paper flowers for Mother's Day when family members are invited by appointment to visit with their loved ones through the window using cell phones, during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jerry Holt
Star Tribune via AP
A Mother's Day message is displayed on a sign at Immanuel Lutheran Church during the COVID-19 pandemic in Palatine, Ill., Saturday, May 9, 2020.
River Valley Newspapers invite readers to share in celebration of mothers of all ages this Mother's Day, May 9.
Mothers are the pillar of our lives, at our sides and in our minds even if they have passed on. As restrictions lessen, but safety concerns remain, we seek to offer a COVID-conscious way to shout out to the moms out there!
To recognize the mothers, new mothers, grandmothers and adoptive mothers in the community, please send us photos, video and heartfelt messages of 250 words or fewer for consideration for publication in the newspaper of your choice.
Kristin Vlasak and her husband, Gordon Vlasak (not pictured), of Walker, Minn., visit her parents, Roger and Janet Carlson, on Mother's Day, Sunday May 10, 2020 at Havenwood of Minnetonka in Minnetonka, Minn. Havenwood decorated nine windows with paper flowers for Mother's Day when family members are invited by appointment to visit with their loved ones through the window using cell phones, during the coronavirus pandemic.