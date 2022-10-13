Record-breaking year for Al’s Musky Challenge, over $115,000 raised for two beneficiaries

It was a record-breaking year for Al Louis and his muskies – reeling in over $115,000 for the two beneficiaries of his Musky Challenge. Louis also caught a personal record-breaking musky, totalling in at 53 and a half pounds. He calls her the “Vermillion Queen.”

This year, 50% of the funds raised were donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse. The other half was added to the new “Al’s Musky Challenge Endowment Fund.” The endowment, which will support youth enrichment activities in greater La Crosse, has already raised over $197,000.

“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders in this community,” said Louis, who caught a total of 54 muskies this year – another record-breaking statistic for the challenge. Louis also hopes to host a local kids fishing tournament in the future.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse have eight locations in the region, six of which are in the city of La Crosse. The organization provides a variety of youth programming including educational help, fine arts like guitar lessons and sports programs.

For some kids, the Boys & Girls Club is like a home away from home, said Jake Erickson, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.

“The generosity of this community is absolutely amazing,” Erickson said. “People like Al, stepping up and helping kids is really what helps make the magic happen here at the Boys and Girls Club.”

A large portion of the donation from Al’s Musky Challenge will support the Boys & Girls Club’s workforce readiness program which provides youth with job training skills, the opportunity to job shadow and explore new career opportunities.

“These proceeds from Al’s Musky Challenge are going to make a huge impact on a large number of kids and help create their pathways to a great future,” Erickson said.

This year featured a small side challenge between Louis and Erickson. If Louis secured a $25,000 donation from one donor, then Louis would shave his head and Erickson would get a tattoo. On Thursday, Louis revealed the logos of the Rotary Club and the Boys & Girls Club buzzed onto the back of his head. Erickson showed off his tattoo that represents his family.

Louis fished in Minnesota’s Lake Vermillion, with his “A-team,” to hunt for the large muskies. His challenge ran from June to September. The fundraiser is for the kids and the great sport of fishing; all of the muskies caught are released back into the lake.

Louis, who is a member of the Rotary Club of La Crosse and owner of Designing Jewelers and River City Gold, has hosted his musky challenge four years in a row. Since last year, the fishing fundraiser honors the memory of longtime rotarian David Amborn who was an advocate for supporting youth programs.

Previous recipients of Al’s Musky Challenge include Coulee Recovery Center, Children’s Museum of La Crosse, La Crosse Community Theatre, the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Gundersen Health System and the Parenting Place.