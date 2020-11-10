 Skip to main content
Regional diversity is theme of 7 Rivers Alliance annual meeting
Regional diversity is theme of 7 Rivers Alliance annual meeting

The 7 Rivers Alliance will hold its annual State of the Region meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30. 

The theme of this year's meeting will be diversity in the workplace and why diversity and inclusivity is an important part of economic development and workforce in the 7 Rivers Region. 

This will be a virtual event -- registration is free. Go to the 7 Rivers Alliance website at www.7riversalliance.org for registration information.

The event is sponsored by Gundersen Health Care, Mayo Clinic Health System, Agropur, Alliant Energy, Western Technical College, Kwik Trip and Touchstone Energy Companies of the Dairyland Power System.  

Chris Hardie, CEO of the 7 Rivers Alliance, said diversity was a key point in the comprehensive 7 Rivers Alliance Workforce Development plan from 2017.

“Our region is more than 90% white -- much less diverse than the 60% white population nationally,” Hardie said. “Our lack of racial and ethnic diversity makes it a challenge to recruit minority families and workers to our region.”

Speakers for the event include:

--  Melissa “Missy” Hughes secretary and CEO of WEDC, Wisconsin’s lead economic development organization

-- ChongCher Lee, founder and co-owner of Hmong’s Golden Eggroll Inc., in La Crosse and past president of the Hmong Mutual Assistance Association.

-- Marcus Lewis, the founder and owner of Key Change Consulting, LLC, an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, and an African American descendant of Cameroonian and Bantu peoples.

-- Garry Clark, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council (GFDC) in Fremont, Nebraska.

For more information contact Chris Hardie (chris@7riversalliance.org) or call 715-538-3411.

