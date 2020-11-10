Regional diversity is theme of 7 Rivers Alliance annual meeting

The 7 Rivers Alliance will hold its annual State of the Region meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30.

The theme of this year's meeting will be diversity in the workplace and why diversity and inclusivity is an important part of economic development and workforce in the 7 Rivers Region.

This will be a virtual event -- registration is free. Go to the 7 Rivers Alliance website at www.7riversalliance.org for registration information.

The event is sponsored by Gundersen Health Care, Mayo Clinic Health System, Agropur, Alliant Energy, Western Technical College, Kwik Trip and Touchstone Energy Companies of the Dairyland Power System.

Chris Hardie, CEO of the 7 Rivers Alliance, said diversity was a key point in the comprehensive 7 Rivers Alliance Workforce Development plan from 2017.