River City Rhapsody–La Crosse plans Friday event

After a season on the sidelines, drum corps is back with the Blue Stars’ River City Rhapsody Drum & Bugle Corps event on Friday at UW-L’s Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Experience the power of drum and bugle corps in a setting unlike any other on the DCI tour. The top drum corps will thrill and delight with La Crosse's majestic bluffs in the background.

Performing Corps will be: The Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corps of La Crosse; The Cavaliers of Rosemont, IL; Madison Scouts of Madison, WI; Phantom Regiment of Rockford, IL; Colts of Dubuque, IA; Colt Cadets of Dubuque, IA; and River City Rhythm of Monticello, MN.

About 165 young adults ages 15–21 make up each Corps, which consists of brass, percussion, and color guards.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are: $32 in advance or $36 at the door for super-premium seating; $25 in advance or $28 at the door for premium seating; and $18 in advance or $20 at the door for standard seating.

Discounted tickets are available for children 16 and younger and groups of 20 or more. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at https://www.rivercityrhapsody.com.

