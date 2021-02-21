Roger Stanford: Western poised to deliver essential workers

February marks Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, a chance to celebrate the importance of skilled trades, apprentices, and the short-term education opportunities to get those jobs. And, in our current situation, it seems even more appropriate to highlight these efforts.

Over the last year, I have seen a dramatic shift in how our industries do business in the face of a pandemic. Here at Western, we have remained committed to safety by limiting the amount of students in a classroom at any given time, consistent mask wearing, and screening at every entrance. But through it all, I’ve witnessed how important our essential workers are to the local economy, and how so many of these workers come from right here at Western.

Even before the pandemic, Western was uniquely positioned to address the economic needs of the region. Each of programs has an advisory board made up of local business representatives to help ensure tur degrees and offerings lead to good, high-paying quality jobs. That’s why in our graduate follow-up survey, 99% of our 2019 graduates were employed within six months. And, even in a post-COVID world, I am more convinced than ever that Western will lead our region through the economic recovery. The industries we serve are more important than ever.

This is the perfect time for CTE.