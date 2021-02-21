Roger Stanford: Western poised to deliver essential workers

February marks Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, a chance to celebrate the importance of skilled trades, apprentices, and the short-term education opportunities to get those jobs. And, in our current situation, it seems even more appropriate to highlight these efforts.
Over the last year, I have seen a dramatic shift in how our industries do business in the face of a pandemic. Here at Western, we have remained committed to safety by limiting the amount of students in a classroom at any given time, consistent mask wearing, and screening at every entrance. But through it all, I’ve witnessed how important our essential workers are to the local economy, and how so many of these workers come from right here at Western.
Even before the pandemic, Western was uniquely positioned to address the economic needs of the region. Each of programs has an advisory board made up of local business representatives to help ensure tur degrees and offerings lead to good, high-paying quality jobs. That’s why in our graduate follow-up survey, 99% of our 2019 graduates were employed within six months. And, even in a post-COVID world, I am more convinced than ever that Western will lead our region through the economic recovery. The industries we serve are more important than ever.
This is the perfect time for CTE.
Our health care workers have been on the front lines of this pandemic since the beginning. Whether it’s a nurse in a COVID unit, a medical lab technician testing for COVID in a lab, or a respiratory therapist assisting patients on ventilators, Western graduates are working hard to keep this community a safe and healthy place. Our police, firefighters, and paramedics, who continue to respond during this pandemic, are trained through programs and academies at our Sparta Public Safety Facility. When our community is in need, it’s likely a Western grad will be there to help.
So many of these health and public safety careers can only be obtained through a technical college degree. And, our hospitals, police and fire departments are desperately searching for qualified applicants in our region. We need these positions now more than ever.
It’s not just health care that’s seeing the demand for workers grow. Since COVID began, demand for durable goods has increased, creating a demand for more employees in transportation and advanced manufacturing sectors. Western provides training in transportation, robotics, welding, CNC and electromechanical technology using state-of-the-art facilities and equipment. We are more than ready to help fill these roles.
Many of our programs, which by themselves have high earning potential, can be used to transfer to our regional university partners. Careers in cyber security, programing, and digital marketing are all in high demand. For high school students looking for a four-year experience, I assure you that Western has strong transfer agreements that will save you time and money. Our residence hall serves students from across the region, offering a traditional college experience. Regardless if you live on campus, commute or choose to learn fully online, Western is committed to helping you find a path to a great job with strong income potential.
For those concerned about beginning a new journey, I assure you that Western has the ability to help you succeed. As we anticipate a decline in COVID-19 cases and as vaccinations become more available over the next several months,
Western is working hard to expand face-to-face services in the summer and fall terms. Regardless, Western has strong support systems to help you along the way — whether that’s online or in person.
As we all look ahead to a post-COVID world, I want to ensure our community that Western will be here to serve you. We stand ready and able to help our community grow and recover.
Roger Stanford is president of Western Technical College