Roll Call: Follow key votes in Congress in this weekly report

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
There were no key votes in the House.
Senate votes
Human rights diplomacy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Uzra Zeya to be the State Department’s Under Secretary of State for civilian security, democracy, and human rights. Zeya had been head of the Alliance for Peacebuilding for the past four years, and before that was a senior State Department official starting in 1990, both at overseas missions and in the U.S. The vote, on July 13, was 73 yeas to 24 nays. Nays: Johnson R-WI; yeas:
- Baldwin D-WI
Labor Department: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Julie A. Su to serve as the Labor Department’s deputy secretary. Su had been secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency for the past two and a half years, and before that was the state’s labor commissioner. The vote, on July 13, was 50 yeas to 47 nays. Nays: Johnson R-WI; yeas:
- Baldwin D-WI
Employment law: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jocelyn Samuels to serve as a commissioner on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for a term ending in July 2026. Samuels joined the Commission in October 2020, and was a civil rights director at the Department of Health and Human Services from 2014 to early 2017. The vote, on July 14, was 52 yeas to 47 nays. Nays: Johnson R-WI; yeas:
- Baldwin D-WI
Labor law: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Seema Nanda to serve as solicitor for the Labor Department. A supporter, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., cited Nanda’s experience at the agency as a chief of staff and deputy solicitor, and as a Justice Department attorney who “fought to defend immigrant workers from discrimination and held employers accountable for unfair hiring practices.” The vote, on July 14, was 53 yeas to 46 nays. Nays: Johnson R-WI; yeas:
- Baldwin D-WI
Finance official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Nellie Liang to serve as the Treasury Department’s under secretary for domestic finance. Liang was a longtime Federal Reserve official, including an eight-year tenure as head of its division of financial stability; for the past three years, she has been a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. The vote, on July 15, was 72 yeas to 27 nays. Yeas:
- Johnson R-WI, Baldwin D-WI
VA official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Donald Remy to serve as Deputy Secretary at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Remy has been chief operating officer and chief legal officer for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), a lawyer, and an Army captain. An opponent, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said that in his time at the NCCA, Remy worked “to maintain the culture of exploitation that defines modern college athletics.” The vote, on July 15, was 91 yeas to 8 nays. Yeas:
- Johnson R-WI, Baldwin D-WI
Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed a bill (S. Res. 300), honoring the memories of the victims of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida, on June 24, 2021, and the bravery and selfless service of the individuals who responded to the building collapse; and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (S. 65), to ensure that goods made with forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China do not enter the United States market.
Here are photo galleries, videos and our full coverage of President Biden's visit to La Crosse on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden made a stop in La Crosse Tuesday to tour the city’s hybrid and electric bus fleet while promoting his infrastructure plan, pitching to communities big and small that the new bill will work for them.
President Joe Biden traveled to La Crosse on Tuesday as he looked to sell voters Tuesday on the economic benefits of the $973 billion bipartis…
Onlookers came out to see President Joe Biden but were kept far from his transit center event in La Crosse. Here are some of the scenes from o…
Community members spread along Third Street late Tuesday morning to see the motorcade bringing President Joe Biden to his speaking destination, watching as Secret Service, police and ambulance preceded and followed the limousine.
President Joe Biden looked to sell voters on the economic benefits of the proposed 973 billion infrastructure package while in Wisconsin on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden's motorcade travels to an event in La Crosse on Tuesday.