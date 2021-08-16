Roll Call: Follow key votes in Congress

Financial account reporting: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), that would establish requirements for the tax reporting of large financial account balances to the Internal Revenue Service. Wyden said tax avoiders would “have a much tougher time if the Congress requires that financial institutions take practical and reasonable steps to require that financial institutions report on financial accounts.” An opponent, Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said the requirement would authorize the IRS to arbitrarily determine what qualifies as a large account balance, and violate privacy rights by requiring the disclosure of such balances to the agency. The vote, on Aug. 10, was 50 yeas to 49 nays. Nays: Johnson R-WI; yeas: Baldwin D-WI

Fracking oil wells: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), that would bar new regulations that ban hydraulic fracturing (fracking) of oil and natural gas wells. Cramer said a fracking ban “would raise Americans’ cost of living, weaken our national security, and, of course, actually enhance greenhouse gas emissions.” The vote, on Aug. 10, was 57 yeas to 42 nays. Yeas: Johnson R-WI; nays: Baldwin D-WI