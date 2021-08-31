Sen. Johnson: Biden administration 'marked by a string of self-inflicted disasters'

“Every American president enters office facing certain realities and enormous responsibilities. The job is to acknowledge the realities and accept the responsibility of trying to improve the situation. Unfortunately, President Biden has demonstrated an uncanny ability to make matters worse. To date, his administration is marked by a string of self-inflicted disasters: the border crisis, out-of-control spending and growing debt, and now the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. For America and the entire world’s sake, I hope the actions he directed in Afghanistan don’t turn out to be some of the worst foreign policy decisions in U.S. history. I don’t envy the next president’s task of cleaning up President Biden’s messes.”