Serve Wisconsin announces $1 million in AmeriCorps funding for WisCorps in La Crosse

Serve Wisconsin announced that Wisconsin received $13.1 million in grant funding from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and community volunteerism, to support 31 programs and planning grants across the state.

Included within those funds is $1,070,570 in AmeriCorps funding for WisCorps, with other statewide AmeriCorps programs also having members serving in the La Crosse area.

“This funding will put 880 AmeriCorps members on the ground at over 200 service sites throughout the state, including at 83 AmeriCorps members with WisCorps, to help make a difference and improve the lives of people across Wisconsin,” said Jeanne Duffy, executive director of Serve Wisconsin.

“The AmeriCorps members will continue and expand on the over 1.2 million hours of service by Wisconsin AmeriCorps members over the last two years, as they helped to tackle some of the toughest problems in Wisconsin, many of which were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Duffy continued. “During their service this year, these new AmeriCorps members will positively impact the lives of people throughout Wisconsin by addressing issues including the achievement gap and educational challenges, public health and healthcare access, opioid and substance abuse, economic opportunity and housing availability, conservation and environmental sustainability, and other concerns impacting communities across the state.”

The AmeriCorps members serving with WisCorps will complete high-priority conservation projects across the state. They will be responsible for improving public land, planting trees, establishing firebreaks at homes, establishing or maintaining trails, installing or restoring rain gardens, and engaging individuals in environmental education programs.

In addition to supporting these WisCorps AmeriCorps members, the federal AmeriCorps funding will support a planning grant for WisCorps to develop new urban ecology programming. The goal of the planning grant is to have AmeriCorps members serve beginning in Fall 2023 through this element of WisCorps programing, with the AmeriCorps members developing and delivering environmental education programming to La Crosse area students to reinforce school science curriculum through interactive activities and lessons in the outdoor classroom environment.

The unique model for AmeriCorps means the Wisconsin AmeriCorps programs will leverage an additional $8.2 million from the private sector, foundations, and other sources, including over $560,000 locally by WisCorps, further increasing the return on the federal investment for Wisconsin communities.

AmeriCorps members make a critical difference through their service by educating students for the 21st century workforce, supporting veterans and military families, completing conservation projects, tackling the opioid epidemic, promoting economic opportunity in our communities, helping people to live healthier lives, and through several other projects to make their local communities stronger. Additionally, they have played a critical role helping communities throughout the United States recover from flooding, hurricanes, wildfires, and other national disasters.

For the past year, thousands of AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors members across all 50 states and U.S. territories have continued their service, quickly adapting to meet the changing needs caused by the pandemic. Dedicated members have persisted in supporting communities as they respond and recover from the impact of COVID-19, developing new ways to deliver the same services to keep both themselves and those they serve safe.

Every year, 75,000 AmeriCorps members serve through thousands of nonprofit, community and faith-based organizations across the country. Since 1994, AmeriCorps members have provided more than 1.6 billion hours of service and earned nearly $4 billion in education awards to pay for college or pay back student loans. Included within those numbers are the more than 29,000 Wisconsin residents have served approximately 44 million hours and earned education awards totaling more than $113.9 million. Those interested in serving can learn more at AmeriCorps.gov/join.