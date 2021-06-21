Sinatra, Abba tributes spice up new Heider Center season

After its entire 2020-21 season was wiped out by Covid-19, one of the area’s prime entertainment venues will once again host a full slate of performances beginning this fall.
Dan Heerts, the art director for West Salem’s Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts, seemed more than pleased recently to announce that next season’s schedule has been finalized.
“We’re bringing back the Uptown Girls for the opener on Oct. 22,” Heerts said. “They were the first show we had to cancel last March.”
A dynamic female trio, the Uptown Girls do top-of-the-charts hits from the 70’s until today. Iconic songs like Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water, Cindy Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun and Christine Aguilera’s “Beautiful” are likely to be on the playlist that evening.
The new season’s second show is scheduled for Nov. 20 and will also feature a cancelled but rescheduled act from last season. It’s ABBA FAB, a tribute to the flamboyant music of ABBA.
“If you like ABBA you’ll love this show,” Heerts said. “There’s a little bit of everything with the music and the full multimedia presentation that goes along with it.”
In December, after a two-year hiatus, the Heider Center will again host a Christmas show. This one’s on Dec. 15 and features Kat Perkins, a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice.” Perkins has put together a seasonal offering called North Country Christmas.
“She usually does a lot of rock, but since this is Christmas she’ll do more traditional songs, with a bit more of a modern spin on them,” Heerts said.
Laughs will be featured in the first show of 2022. “It’s called Looney Lutherans and it's kind of a variety show with music and comedy and you don’t have to be Lutheran to enjoy it,” Heerts said. The Jan. 20 performance will include lots of audience participation as well as a Lutheran exercise routine using dishtowels and info on the Lutheran “food wheel” where “all roads lead to a hot dish.”
On Feb. 5 pianos will take center stage for a performance called Duelly Noted. “Basically it’s dueling pianos,” Heerts said. “It’s a two-woman show and they play all kinds of pop piano music from the 50’s on up. There’s a little bit of everything from The Pointer Sisters to Michael Jackson to Foreigner and Journey.”
March will be a busy month at the Heider Center as two shows are on the bill. The first one, on March 4, should be a treat for lovers of the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. A group known as The Four C Notes will recreate that music for an entire evening. The show stars John Michael Coppola, best known for his appearance in Chicago’s long running production of the Broadway smash hit, Jersey Boys.
Then, two weeks later, the Heider Center will present a show called “Great Country Duets, Hits, and More!” Bobby Vandel and Colleen Ray will perform songs by Johnny Cash and June Carter, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton as well as the music of Patsy Cline, Hank Williams and many other country stars.
Finally, on April 9 the Heider Center will close out its 2021-22 season in style with a tribute to the music of Frank Sinatra. Andrew Wallesch is bringing in his Twin Cities big band filled with Minnesota big band and jazz legends to celebrate the music of one of the giants of 20th Century American music.
Season tickets—in either five-show or eight-show packages—will go on sale at noon on Aug. 16. Heerts said that those discounted packages will only be able to be purchased via mail-in order forms or by stopping in at the Heider Center box office by Sept. 10.
Meanwhile, tickets for individual shows will go on sale to the general public at noon on Sept. 20 and those can be purchased online as well as at the box office.