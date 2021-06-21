Sinatra, Abba tributes spice up new Heider Center season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She usually does a lot of rock, but since this is Christmas she’ll do more traditional songs, with a bit more of a modern spin on them,” Heerts said.

Laughs will be featured in the first show of 2022. “It’s called Looney Lutherans and it's kind of a variety show with music and comedy and you don’t have to be Lutheran to enjoy it,” Heerts said. The Jan. 20 performance will include lots of audience participation as well as a Lutheran exercise routine using dishtowels and info on the Lutheran “food wheel” where “all roads lead to a hot dish.”

On Feb. 5 pianos will take center stage for a performance called Duelly Noted. “Basically it’s dueling pianos,” Heerts said. “It’s a two-woman show and they play all kinds of pop piano music from the 50’s on up. There’s a little bit of everything from The Pointer Sisters to Michael Jackson to Foreigner and Journey.”

March will be a busy month at the Heider Center as two shows are on the bill. The first one, on March 4, should be a treat for lovers of the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. A group known as The Four C Notes will recreate that music for an entire evening. The show stars John Michael Coppola, best known for his appearance in Chicago’s long running production of the Broadway smash hit, Jersey Boys.