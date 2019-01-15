Christopher Ducasse, a young singer and pianist from Haiti, will give a free recital concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1215 Redwood St., Onalaska.
The recital will include traditional and contemporary literature, music by Haitian composers and Haitian folk songs.
Ducasse grew up in Port au Prince, studying at the Holy Trinity Music School starting at age 7. He is now studying choral conducting and general music at Silver Lake College in Manitowoc, where he is specializing in the Kodaly approach to teaching music to children.
In October 2017, Ducasse was awarded the top prize in the Wisconsin Choral Directors Association’s annual conducting competition. In December, he led the Silver Lake Chorale in the premiere performance of his latest composition for choir, “O Nata Lux.”
Onalaska resident Robert Wessler, an associate professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, met Ducasse when Wessler went to Haiti in 2002 to conduct a boys choir, Les Petit Chanteurs. Wessler, who arranged to have Ducasse come to Onalaska, has visited Haiti 18 times and has seen Ducasse develop into what he describes as a “spectacular musician.”
In addition to musical performances, Ducasse will speak briefly on his faith journey and how he got from Haiti to Manitowoc. A reception will follow the concert in the church’s fellowship hall.
While there is no charge for admission, donations will be collected to help with Ducasse’s educational expenses.
