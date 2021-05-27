Sister Sarah Hennessey honored with Shining Star Award for mental health advocacy

"I've had people say before, 'Don't you know God loves you?'" Hennessey says. "When I was struggling with self hatred, the Sisters said, 'Let us love you until you love yourself.'"

It wasn't until around five years ago that Hennessey says she was able to let go of the self-loathing, save for some periods of doubt.

"I still have symptoms but it's different when you have a core base of loving yourself," Hennessey says.

"Sarah says the Franciscan Sisters 'loved me back to life,' which I thought was a very powerful statement," says Alice Holstein, who nominated Hennessey for the award and received it herself in 2010. "She has just blossomed and come out of her shell and been public about (her mental health) and become a role model."

Hennessey has been a vocal advocate and source of support, holding programs at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, such as "Meditation for Emotional Health," writing columns and online essays, and facilitating prayer sessions. Hennessey's disposition draws people in and helps them feel comfortable and safe to share their own stories.

"She's a very gentle soul and has a calming effect on people," Holstein says.