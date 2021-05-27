Sister Sarah Hennessey honored with Shining Star Award for mental health advocacy

"Let us love you until you love yourself."
For Sarah Hennessey, self esteem and a sense of worth have not come easily. Having struggled with her mental health since childhood, "learning to love myself has been a lifelong journey."
It is a concept she still wrestles with on occasion, but through her support system, bravery in sharing her experiences and willingness to seek help, Hennessey has found new confidence and a sense of purpose in helping others. Her efforts haven't gone unnoticed, with Hennessey being honored with the 2021 Shining Star Award from the La Crosse Area Mental Health Coalition.
"I think for me it's a recognition of the work we are all doing in the community," Hennessey says, sharing the spotlight with mental health advocates area-wide. "To know that I can live a full and functioning life with mental health issues, I think that can be important to see. I have a beautiful, fulfilling life and I have mental health issues. Both of those are true."
Hennessey, who was diagnosed with anxiety, depression and a personality disorder as an adult, joined the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in 2002, giving first vows three years later and final vows in 2011. As a requirement to become a sister, Hennessey had undergone a psychiatric evaluation, and some of her mental health issues intensified after she made vows. However, the Sisters and the church were instrumental in lifting her up.
"I've had people say before, 'Don't you know God loves you?'" Hennessey says. "When I was struggling with self hatred, the Sisters said, 'Let us love you until you love yourself.'"
It wasn't until around five years ago that Hennessey says she was able to let go of the self-loathing, save for some periods of doubt.
"I still have symptoms but it's different when you have a core base of loving yourself," Hennessey says.
"Sarah says the Franciscan Sisters 'loved me back to life,' which I thought was a very powerful statement," says Alice Holstein, who nominated Hennessey for the award and received it herself in 2010. "She has just blossomed and come out of her shell and been public about (her mental health) and become a role model."
Hennessey has been a vocal advocate and source of support, holding programs at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, such as "Meditation for Emotional Health," writing columns and online essays, and facilitating prayer sessions. Hennessey's disposition draws people in and helps them feel comfortable and safe to share their own stories.
"She's a very gentle soul and has a calming effect on people," Holstein says.
Hennessey too turns to others to help her manage her mental health, attending counseling, a member of Depressed Anonymous and a participant in dialectical therapy. Being open to receiving support is a key element in her "tool box," along with daily prayer, exercise, mindfulness, journaling and self-soothing practices.
While mental health is an ongoing struggle for many, others have only recently experienced challenges with depression or anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic. While COVID-19 case rates are dropping and socialization is resuming, the trauma of isolation and fear of illness and death will likely have lingering effects. Whether the virus has exacerbated or sparked mental health concerns, Hennessey stresses the importance of widespread support.
"We can't do it alone," Hennessey says. "It's something we all have to attend to."
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Shining Star Award presentation is not being held in May -- Mental Health Awareness Month -- but is tentatively planned for this summer. For more information on the Mental Health Coalition and event updates, visit http://mentalhealthlacrosse.org/.
