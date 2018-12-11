While the Coulee Region offers many holiday entertainment options this month, the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts in West Salem might have come up with one of the more unusual attractions. On Dec. 21, the world-class vocal ensemble Six Appeal will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., but the evening’s festivities, however, will begin an hour earlier.

“We’re calling it the ‘Ugly Sweater Concert,’” said Dan Heerts, the Heider Center’s director. “There will be a pre-show event in the lobby beforehand beginning at 6:30. The Six Appeal guys will be there mingling with people and judging who might be wearing the ugliest holiday sweater.”

AT A GLANCE WHAT: Six Appeal’s Ugly Sweater Tour WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21 WHERE: Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts, 405 E. Hamlin St., West Salem MORE: A pre-concert ugly sweater contest with holiday treats and caroling in the lobby beginning at 6:30 p.m. COST: $24, $22 for students and senior citizens; tickets available online at www.heidercenter.org or through the Heider Center box office, which is open from noon to 7 p.m. Mondays and noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. CALL: 608-786-2550

Holiday treats will be served and there will be caroling by Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School’s Vocal Point. Later on, at intermission, the “winner” of the Ugliest Sweater Contest will be announced. All this should be familiar territory for the members of Six Appeal — the group’s second release was called “The Ugly Sweater Album.”

“We will definitely be wearing our ugly sweaters,’ said Jordan Roll, a high tenor who is one of the group’s original members.

Based in Minneapolis now, Six Appeal got its start at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. Things really took off for the group in 2012 when, in competition with hundreds of entrants, Six Appeal won the National Harmony Sweepstakes, the nation’s premier showcase for a cappella groups.

Over the years, Heider Center audiences have enthusiastically welcomed quite a few big name a cappella groups, but Six Appeal could arguably be the best yet. Besides the National Harmony Sweepstakes victory, Six Appeal also won the grand prize at the Moscow Spring A Cappella International Competition.

The group has a full, rich sound that makes it nearly impossible to believe there are no instruments or recorded sounds backing them up. “That always sends people for a loop,” Roll said. “For us it comes down to how we arrange the songs — it helps that we have four lead singers and a rhythm section.”

That rhythm section includes “bassist” Reuben Hushagen and Andrew Berkowitz, a vocal percussionist who makes drum sounds and special effects “using only his face.”

Asked to recall a typical audience response, Roll mentioned a man who came up to him after a Montana performance the previous week: “He said, “Seeing you guys on stage (without instruments), I didn’t expect to hear what I did — I was just blown away!’”

Six Appeal’s blended voices have taken the group to 49 states and seven foreign countries. The Heider Center appearance will, of course, feature songs of the season, plus classic oldies, current hits and a few originals.

Roll said humor is part of the group’s appeal as well. “We tell a lot of stories between songs about all the funny things we’ve run into while we’re on the road,” he said.

Although they’ve played every kind of venue imaginable — including a performance at the Sugar Bowl in 2013 — perhaps the most memorable highlight came last spring when the group entertained at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. That’s the star-studded party held in Hollywood after the Academy Awards.

“That was excellent, seeing every celebrity you’ve ever seen in a movie,” Roll said. “And I guess they liked what they heard because we’ve been invited back again in 2019.”