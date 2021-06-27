Six UW-L faculty members win 2021 Eagle Teaching Excellence Awards

During the 2020-21 academic year, UW-La Crosse faculty were challenged like never before. From developing online courses to supporting students to dealing with the emotional weight of the pandemic, instructors in every department rose to the occasion.
This year, UW-L’s Provost Office received hundreds of nominations from students hoping to recognize their favorite instructors.
From these nominations, a university committee selected six faculty to receive 2021 Eagle Teaching Excellence Awards. The winners will be honored during Chancellor Joe Gow’s opening remarks for the fall semester.
They are:
- Merideth Garcia, English/English Education
- Brian Kumm-Schaley, Recreation Management & Therapeutic Recreation
- Lisa Giddings, Economics
- Amy Nicodemus, Archaeology & Anthropology
- Anthony Chergosky, Political Science & Public Administration
- Kathryn (Kat) Skemp Moran, Theatre Arts
Meet the winners as they answer questions in a two-part UW-La Crosse feature series, beginning in today’s Tribune and wrapping up next Sunday:
Merideth Garcia
Department: English/English Education
Started at UW-L: 2018
Courses: I’m an SOE-affiliate in the English Department, and I teach literature, composition, linguistics and English teaching methods courses. I also supervise teacher candidates in their middle and high school internship placements.
Background: I completed my Ph.D. at the University of Michigan in 2018, where I was a graduate student instructor, teaching first-year writing, upper-division critical theory and writing courses, and both undergraduate- and graduate-level English teaching methods courses. Before that, I spent 10 years teaching English and English to speakers of other languages in K-12 classrooms — everything from second-grade ESOL to dual-credit high school courses. I spent one year teaching in India and one year teaching at a community college.
Favorite part of teaching: I am most excited when students discover that they enjoy reading, that they write beautifully, that they think critically or that they love teaching. I love learning new things, and so I try to structure my classes to maximize opportunities for all of us to learn from each other. Having taught so many different grade levels and topics, I have a special appreciation for how learning across the lifespan develops and how learners at every stage can contribute to our community and common resources. At UW-L, it’s been especially satisfying to see my students become teachers who foster curiosity and critical engagement. I’m honored to receive this award and grateful for the colleagues and students who make my work possible.
Lisa Giddings
Department: Economics
Started at UW-L: 2000
Courses: I regularly teach introductory microeconomics ECO110 and intermediate microeconomic theory ECO308, but have taught ECO336 Women in the U.S. Economy. In the fall of 2021, I will be teaching ECO333 Behavioral Economics. I hope to teach our course on the economics of sports as my recent research has focused on women in baseball (Think the movie “League of Their Own”) and women in hockey (Did you know there is a professional women’s hockey league with five teams in America and Canada?).
Background: Prior to coming to UW-L, I was an adjunct professor at Trinity College in Washington, D.C., and finishing up my studies at American University. Trinity College is an all-women’s college that serves mainly African American students. This was an amazing experience for me, serving a population comprised mainly of women of color. The school was small, so there were only two of us in the economics department, and we would each teach three different courses every semester to only 10 or 12 students in the classroom. The environment allowed me to learn so much about the experiences of people in minority groups and appreciate struggles students from underrepresented groups have in college. It also helped me develop a more interactive way of teaching and broadened my course repertoire.
Favorite part of teaching: I have two favorite parts of teaching. The first is creating authentic and lasting relationships with students. I really missed that in the online environment during COVID-19 and tried to improve the situation by holding synchronous classes on Collaborate Ultra. My students and I recreated that in-person connection that normally occurs at UW-L by becoming “room raters” on our backgrounds, and by creatively relying on the chat function and doing experiments together. For example, choose a number between 0 and 100. The winner is the person who chooses the number that is closest to the average of all the submissions multiplied by 0.67. The winner gets a chocolate sent to their house, but it was a pale comparison to the real thing. My second passion is creating engaging pedagogy and cooperative learning experiences that spark student motivation and interest in economics. I have become particularly interested in learning about why women and other underrepresented groups shy away from economics and how to combine a safe and welcoming classroom environment with pedagogical strategies that can rectify this in our discipline.
Brian Kumm-Schaley
Department: Recreation Management and Therapeutic Recreation
Started at UW-L: 2016
Courses: My professional background is in community-based recreation and leisure services, and my teaching generally aligns with this emphasis area in the Recreation Management Program. Courses that detail concerns related to legal liability and risk management (REC 402/502), historical and philosophical antecedents for public and non-profit recreation services (REC 215), human development and group dynamics (REC 735), recreation programming (REC 301), as well as professional and internship preparation are some of my main topic areas. I also serve as the program’s internship coordinator and supervise interns in diverse field experiences.
Background: Prior to joining faculty at UW-L, I taught as an adjunct professor in the Department of Counseling and Human Development Services at the University of Georgia, where I completed my Ph.D. (Go Dawgs!) I also collaborated with faculty at Young Harris College in North Georgia, co-designing and guest lecturing in multiple upper-level electives for the Outdoor Leadership Department. Finally, I seized any opportunity to guest lecture in doctoral courses related to research methodologies and contemporary theory at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.
Favorite part of teaching: My favorite part of teaching is the connections I get to make with students. It may sound selfish, but the creative and open disposition and energy of students in the classroom and/or field is invigorating. To be a small part of their education and learning processes, where students’ worldviews, skills, knowledge and abilities are broadened or expanded — this is the closest definition of joy I can imagine. My interactions with students often help me expand and broaden my own perspectives and understandings, which is a genuine gift teaching affords me at UW-L.
Meet these 28 notable UW-La Crosse alumni
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
Did you know the director of "Rebel Without a Cause" and the first black American to compete in the Olympics both have ties to La Crosse?
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.