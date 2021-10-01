Skogen’s Festival Foods to buy 3 stores, grow to 39 supermarkets in Wisconsin

Skogen’s Festival Foods has announced plans to purchase the Trig’s stores in Wausau, Weston and Stevens Point, Wisconsin, from the T.A. Solberg Company.

The stores are located at 110 South 17th Avenue in Wausau, 6205 Business Highway 51 in Weston and 1600 Academy Avenue in Stevens Point.

Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Skogen’s Festival Foods, said the company is eager to welcome the Trig’s associates into the Skogen’s family of stores.

“There are a lot of similarities in vision and philosophy between the two companies,” Skogen said. “We look forward to welcoming the Trig’s associates and to becoming an active member of these great communities.”

Skogen’s Festival Foods will now operate 39 full-service supermarkets in Wisconsin.

Trig and Tula Solberg started the company in 1971 with one small store in Land O’ Lakes, Wisconsin. Today, the Trig’s stores are one part of the T.A. Solberg Company, which will continue to operate stores in Minocqua, Eagle River, Tomahawk, Rhinelander and Manitowish Waters along with several fuel and convenience stores.

The company will also continue Trig’s Floral & Home, Cellar 70, Trig’s Trucking, Trig’s Recycling Center, Tasmania Northwoods Resort, Twice is Nice Consignment, Trig’s Ace Hardware, Signature Salon, Postal Express, Tula’s Café, Northwoods Gourmet Snack Co. and Caribou Coffee Shops.

“Festival Foods is a natural fit for us. They share many of our core values and have a strong commitment to their associates and the community. I know that our southern stores will be in the best hands, while we look forward to continued growth in Wisconsin’s Northwoods,” said Bob Jaskolski, president & CEO of T.A. Solberg Company.

To learn more about Skogen’s Festival Foods and its commitment to community involvement, visit FestFoods.com.

