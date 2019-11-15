Holmen High School's Entrepreneurship Marketing Class and DECA will host their 23rd annual Holiday School Store from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, to remain open Dec. 9 through 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This year's store is titled "Snowed In," with a slogan of "Beat the Blizzard," and is created, promoted, managed and staffed by Holmen High's Entrepreneurship class of 27 seniors looking to gain work experience and knowledge of running a business.
This year, all the proceeds from the gifts, candy, apparel and decor sold will be donated to Erin Schmitt, a mother of two diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer. During the Grand Opening, a silent auction will also be held to be donated to the local food pantry.
