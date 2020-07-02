Some fireworks still on in La Crosse area this Fourth of July, guidance on home fireworks

At-home celebrations

While health officials discourage gathering at all for the holiday, but encourages that anyone who does should wear masks, social distance at least six feet apart, congregate outdoors and be mindful of shared surfaces and areas like food and bathrooms.

As many firework shows are cancelled, officials are also reminding those who choose to stay home of the rules around lighting off fireworks on your own.

In the city of La Crosse, it is illegal to possess or use fireworks that explode or leave the ground without a permit, which includes things like bottle rockets or Roman candles. Sparklers and other non-flying or exploding pyrotechnics are legal.

Each municipality in the area has its own guidelines, so it's recommended you contact your local officials to find out more.

