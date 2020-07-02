Some fireworks still on in La Crosse area this Fourth of July, guidance on home fireworks

Celebrations for the Fourth of July look a bit different this year due to COVID-19, as health officials urge communities not to gather for the holiday weekend.
In La Crosse, its annual Riverfest Fourth of July celebration has been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19, which includes its fireworks display.
But several other area communities are still offering their firework shows:
- Tomah: Fireworks start at 10 p.m. on July 4 at Recreation Park Fairgrounds. No viewers will be allowed in park.
- Viroqua: Fireworks start at dusk on July 4 at Vernon County Fairgrounds. Grandstands in fairgrounds closed.
- Westby: Fireworks start at dusk on July 4 at Westby Industrial Park.
- Ontario: Fireworks start at 9:30 on July 4. Viewing on town square. Other events include parade, car show, tractor pull and music.
- Gays Mills: Fireworks start at dusk on July 4 at Gays Mills Fairgrounds. Encouragement to social distance by spreading out in fairgrounds, or viewing by pool, ball park and downtown areas.
- La Farge: Fireworks start at dusk on July 4. Viewing at Calhoun Park/La Farge Schools. Parade for VFW members and police and fire departments on July 4 at 10 a.m. and July 5 at 10:30. Other events include music in the park, farmers market, Old HWY 131 vehicle tour and a raffle.
- Galesville: Fireworks start at 10 p.m. on July 4 off High Cliff. Viewing possible through village and surrounding area. Encouragement of social distancing.
- Black River Falls: Fireworks start at dusk on July 4 at Lunda Community Park. Bathrooms will be closed, and viewers are encouraged to practice social distancing.
- Waumandee: Fireworks start at 10 p.m. at Waumandee Ball Park. Music during firework display and food offered starting at 7:30.
At-home celebrations
While health officials discourage gathering at all for the holiday, but encourages that anyone who does should wear masks, social distance at least six feet apart, congregate outdoors and be mindful of shared surfaces and areas like food and bathrooms.
As many firework shows are cancelled, officials are also reminding those who choose to stay home of the rules around lighting off fireworks on your own.
In the city of La Crosse, it is illegal to possess or use fireworks that explode or leave the ground without a permit, which includes things like bottle rockets or Roman candles. Sparklers and other non-flying or exploding pyrotechnics are legal.
Each municipality in the area has its own guidelines, so it's recommended you contact your local officials to find out more.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.