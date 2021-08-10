Some parents question Holmen schools' mask-optional policy at board meeting

Applauding the decision to have masking optional, Tony Szak stated the choice to wear masks and have children vaccinated is a matter of personal freedom.

“We have the choice to wear a mask or not,” said Szak. “We have a choice to get a vaccine or not. This is the United States of America. We live in this country. We have freedoms. You guys are doing the right thing by making these masks optional. If someone wants to get their child vaccinated over the age of 12, that is totally up to them. If they don’t want to have their children vaccinated or their children decide they don’t want to get vaccinated, that’s up to them. That’s the freedom that we have.”

The district’s mitigation team made up of personnel from the student services and human resources departments have been working on the return-to-school plan to have students in classrooms and mask-wearing optional.

Director of Student Services Matt Meyers told the board the return-to-school team is monitoring information from various sources to determine what mitigation efforts would be enacted if needed.