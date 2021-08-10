Some parents question Holmen schools' mask-optional policy at board meeting

Whether the School District of Holmen will have in-person learning with mask-wearing as optional when students return to school could depend on the spread of Covid 19 and its variants.
However, during the public participation portion of the school board's Monday night meeting, several parents argued for mask wearing indoors. The majority of those voicing their concerns urged the board to have more stringent policies to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We are best served by returning to the mitigation strategies like masking and social distancing to help us deal with this more infectious variant,” said Patrick Barlow. “I urge the board and administration to consider none of the students under age 12 are able to get vaccinated and only half of the state of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated.”
A long-Covid 19 sufferer, Kristi Strelow also urged the board to require mask wearing because the students in lower grades aren’t able to be vaccinated since a vaccine hasn’t been approved for children younger than 12 years.
“I’m terrified of kids getting what I had and losing so much of their childhood,” said Strelow. “I want schools to be open. Until my kids are able to be vaccinated as well as the other kids, I ask that you help me to protect them. We know masks do a lot to prevent transmission.”
Applauding the decision to have masking optional, Tony Szak stated the choice to wear masks and have children vaccinated is a matter of personal freedom.
“We have the choice to wear a mask or not,” said Szak. “We have a choice to get a vaccine or not. This is the United States of America. We live in this country. We have freedoms. You guys are doing the right thing by making these masks optional. If someone wants to get their child vaccinated over the age of 12, that is totally up to them. If they don’t want to have their children vaccinated or their children decide they don’t want to get vaccinated, that’s up to them. That’s the freedom that we have.”
The district’s mitigation team made up of personnel from the student services and human resources departments have been working on the return-to-school plan to have students in classrooms and mask-wearing optional.
Director of Student Services Matt Meyers told the board the return-to-school team is monitoring information from various sources to determine what mitigation efforts would be enacted if needed.
“One of the things we are looking at is community spread,” said Meyers. “We’ve heard a lot of participation tonight with information from us that it looks a lot different for us than it did on July 1 and that’s something that we’re monitoring really closely right now to determine if we need to change course or alter our plan.”
Meyers assured the school board members that the plan can be changed as needed depending on the number of cases reported. The district has noted the majority of transmissions appear to be through contacts with household members rather than from the school setting.
“We do have two active cases, neither of which have resulted in school based exposures, but we do report any case that involves our students that’s reported to us,” said Meyers.
The team is working to set up an optional testing program with plans to meet with a testing vendor next week.
School board members Rebecca Rieber, Anita Jagodzinski and Chris Lau said they had qualms about not requiring mask-wearing since the younger students can’t be vaccinated at this time.
“I am uncomfortable with masking being optional, especially for our younger learners,” said Lau. “Our local and national health care officials stated we have three ways to stop this. We can mask, we can social distance and we can vaccinate. We are essentially choosing to not to do two of those things for our younger learners. We should be adhering to all of these to stop the spread.”
Since the topic was listed on the agenda as a discussion item, the board took no action on the issue.