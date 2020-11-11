6 students receive inaugural Chloe Kay Eckelberg Memorial Scholarship

Six students have been named recipients of the inaugural Chloe Kay Eckelberg Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship offers financial assistance to those who are connected and involved with the sport of racing at La Crosse Speedway and Coulee Go-Kart Raceway.

Those students are:

• Landon Lockington, of Bangor

• Dana Carlson, of West Salem

• Paige Gordon, of Melrose-Mindoro

• Chance Manke, of Sparta

• Makayla Challet, of Bangor

• Jacob Iverson, of West Salem

To qualify, students must be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university or technical college the following calendar year and complete a semester in good academic standing.

This memorial scholarship was established in 2020 after the loss of Chloe Kay Eckelberg. Chloe, the daughter of Jonathan and Amy Eckelberg, died unexpectedly at 9 months old. She was born into a family of racers at La Crosse Speedway. As a way to keep Chloe's spirit alive, this scholarship is meant to bring joy and happiness to members of the racing community as they work toward their education goals.