College volleyball: Viterbo splits two matches in Montana

BUTTE, Mont. — The Viterbo University women's volleyball team split two matches at the Montana Tech Tournament on Friday.

The V-Hawks (3-1) lost in five sets to Vanguard (Calif.) before coming back to beat Northwest (Wash.) in five sets to earn the split.

Viterbo dropped a 25-18, 25-22, 27-29, 25-17, 15-13 match to Vanguard and handed Northwest a 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 26-28, 15-10 defeat.

Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker had a combined 33 kills and recorded 23 of them in the win over Northwest. She also had 11 of her 17 digs against Northwest,

Grace Rohde added 21 kills for the V-Hawks, who are ranked seventh in the NAIA national preseason poll. Caledonia graduate Adrianna Reinhart led Viterbo with 37 digs and had 21 of them against Vanguard.

The V-Hawks are in action again Thursday, when they play top-ranked Missouri Baptist in the Missouri Baptist Invitational in St. Louis.