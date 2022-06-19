High school sports: Jason Lulloff takes on new role at Holmen

Jason Lulloff has always been good at keeping an eye on the big picture while concentrating on the moment.

Turning the Holmen High School wrestling program into one of the best the state has to offer was done through a series of smaller accomplishments that built it into a powerhouse.

Lulloff never envisioned himself as a coach for 25 or 30 years, but he was going to embrace every step he took in that process with his focus simultaneously on the larger goal that was ahead.

One of the goals he had for himself recently presented itself, and the time is right to grab it with both hands.

“I’ve always put my eggs in the basket that I’m going to coach as hard as I can as long as I can, but I’m going to stop before I’m done,” Lulloff said. “I always thought that the point I would stop would be to become an athletic director or activities director.”

Lulloff will succeed Mark Englerth as Holmen’s newest activities director on July 1 — pending Board of Education approval on June 27 — after spending 13 years as a physical education teacher and 12 seasons as the school’s head wrestling coach and one of its assistant football coaches.

The focus, he said, is to continue to build Holmen in the same ways he has the wrestling program, which has qualified for the WIAA team state tournament eight times — including the past six years in a row.

Lulloff has done that by challenging his students and peers to become the best they can be and to believe that anything is possible. He’s also done that by being open to any resource that can help the process.

“I want to be helpful to a larger group of people and try to grow our community into not only a great place for education, but a great place for facilities and an amazing place to experience co-curriculars,” Lulloff said. “I want to bring that big stage to the kids and give them that chance to experience it.”

Lulloff, who was a WIAA Division 2 state champion while a student at Kiel High School before going 140-22 and becoming a four-time NCAA Division III All-American at UW-La Crosse, was able to enter the interview process with a few significant experiences under his belt.

He has spent a dozen years running the Bi-State Classic wrestling tournament — more than 70 teams showed up for the two-day competition in December — at the La Crosse Center, and his organizational reputation was instrumental in the WIAA choosing the same venue for its inaugural girls state wrestling tournament last February.

Lulloff also brought The Clash — an elite 32-team wrestling tournament — to La Crosse on short notice last winter and played a role in a successful referendum that brought with it a facilities upgrade that included a new wrestling room and weight room.

The ability to oversee events of this magnitude and improve conditions at the school are traits needed by an activities director, especially one for the largest high school in the Coulee Region.

The promotion leaves open a spot for a wrestling coach at a very prominent program. It could be a good fit for one of Lulloff’s assistants or someone from the outside, but Lulloff is going to make sure he finds the right person.

“For all sports, I’m not going to sit back and just let people come to us,” Lulloff said. “In my time coaching,. I’ve had a lot of districts ask me if I want to leave (Holmen), and even though I was very happy where I was, it sure feels good to be wanted.”

“I think with any opening we’d have, Holmen is a place that can draw interest, and I’m not going to be scared to ask those questions, that’s for sure.”

The shift is also a good one to make at a district with which he is familiar. Going to a new district, which would have been Lulloff’s likely option had he waited much longer, would make for a much more difficult transition.

“I’m a realist,” Lulloff said. “How long would it take to go into a new community and build the partnerships and relationships necessary to move toward a vision?

“That was a big reason to stay in Holmen and go after this job and work with this community that I already know so well.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

