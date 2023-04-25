Walsh Golf Center’s men’s golf league tees off Thursday, April 27, and runs through Labor Day. Players of all abilities are welcome. Join when you can; play when you can. The $50 league fee includes weekly hole contests and prizes, as well as the end-of-the-year banquet.

Players choose their own foursomes; tee times begin at 5 p.m. every Thursday. Optional special events such as scrambles, putting contests and a match play tourney are held throughout the season. There is also a weekly skins game and an eagle and hole-in-one contest.

The par-32 course is located at 4203 Hwy. B in La Crosse, near Valley View Mall. For more information, contact league president Chris Kinsey at (608) 385-8989 or ck50stang@gmail.com, or call the golf course at 781-0838.