WATCH NOW: High school football -- West Salem snaps losing streak with win over Tomah

WEST SALEM — The celebrated under the goal posts near West Salem High School with fervor.

The Panthers had been waiting for this for a very long time, and they had themselves to thank for ending a 13-game losing streak with a 28-14 victory over Tomah on Friday night.

West Salem (1-1) stood up to the challenge at hand, never trailed and was effective on both sides of the ball to pick up a victory that's been tough to get for more than a year.

"It's great, and I'm happy for the kids and our coaching staff," West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. "There have been a lot of ups and downs here and a lot more downs recently, but the kids played well, and that makes it feel good."

The Panthers scored once in each quarter, and sophomore Luke Noel rushed for two touchdowns to help the them beat the Timberwolves (1-2) for the fourth time in five years.

Sophomore Brett McConkey made his first start as West Salem's quarterback and completed 12 of 18 passes for 114 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to junior Jack Hehli that answered an important Tomah touchdown early in the fourth.