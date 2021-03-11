WATCH NOW: High school volleyball--Holmen sweeps Sparta

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School volleyball team wasn't on the verge of losing control of its match against Sparta during an exciting third set on Thursday, but a strong finish was going to be welcomed.

After losing the first two sets, the Spartans led the third by as many as six points once and five on three occasions before Vikings battled by for a 29-27 win that completed a sweep at Bernie L. Ferry Field House.

Holmen won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-17 before the hotly contested third.

"That was an awesome comeback," said Holmen coach Sammi Maier, whose team improved to 4-0 overall and 4-0 in a makeshift conference consisting of MVC and Big Rivers Conference teams. "I thought Kassie Mueller made a couple of big defensive plays for us that turned that third set around.

"We were kind of stuck in the mud for a little bit, and they really just jump-started us into the end of the third set."

Sparta (2-1, 2-1), which beat Logan in four sets on Tuesday, held its biggest lead when a Callie Ziebell kill made the score 22-16. Mara Schmidt immediately answered with one of her own to keep the Spartans from pulling away.

Sparta later led 22-22 but made a couple of errors while in possession of the ball to help keep Holmen in it.