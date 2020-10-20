WIAA boys soccer: Josh Iliff sparks West Salem to victory

As the chilly night turned into a steady rainfall, the Panthers were still able to play with poise and turn passes into scoring opportunities.

Sophomore Nick Ziegler blasted a shot that slipped through the hands of the Berlin goalkeeper in the 76th minute to give West Salem a 3-1 lead, and Iliff capped off his hat trick with a tap-in goal off an assist by freshman Landon Brothen.

Ammar was complimentary of Iliff’s night, in which he spent time at forward, in the midfield, and on defense.

“I rely on him everywhere. He can do whatever we ask him to,” Ammar said of Iliff. “He has the skill, he’s capable, he’s smart, he’s fast, he’s physical — he’s my top player.”

After just four games in the regular season, the Panthers are eager to keep a playoff run alive as long as possible.

“We’ve just got to keep our heads up, and keep playing like we did in the second half,” said Iliff. “We’ve got to have high motivation and keep playing our game.”

Even without much knowledge of their opponent Saturday, Sabar still feels confident in the way that West Salem has played of recent.

“We are keeping our spirits high, we believe in ourselves, we’re proud in the way we are playing,” said Sabar. “We believe that we are going to go there and bring a win.”

