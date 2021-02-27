WIAA state girls basketball: Onalaska's season ends in Division 2 semifinals

A tough start in each half led to the end of the Onalaska High School girls basketball team's season on Saturday morning.

Top-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame scored 19 of the first 24 points in its WIAA Division 2 state semifinal and used a 10-point run early in the second half on the way to a 64-32 win over the Hilltoppers at the La Crosse Center.

Onalaska (17-4) was able to mount a couple of runs at the Tritons (27-1), who won by creating turnovers with pressure and converting offensive rebounds into points.

Devyn Schmeling scored twice in the opening minute of the second half and had Onalaska within 33-24 after making two free throws, but that's when Notre Dame began its 10-0 run.

Another 12-point run in the middle of the second half gave the Tritons a 55-26 advantage.

Senior Olivia Gamoke scored 10 points to lead Onalaska, and Schmeling added eight. Gracie Grzesk scored a game-high 16 on 6-for-12 shooting for the Tritons.

Notre Dame advances to play either Reedsburg (19-1) or New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4) at 6:35 p.m. That semifinal begins at 12:25 p.m.

The Hilltoppers showed some life as the first half progressed.