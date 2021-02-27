WIAA state girls basketball: Onalaska's season ends in Division 2 semifinals

A tough start in each half led to the end of the Onalaska High School girls basketball team's season on Saturday morning.
Top-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame scored 19 of the first 24 points in its WIAA Division 2 state semifinal and used a 10-point run early in the second half on the way to a 64-32 win over the Hilltoppers at the La Crosse Center.
Onalaska (17-4) was able to mount a couple of runs at the Tritons (27-1), who won by creating turnovers with pressure and converting offensive rebounds into points.
Devyn Schmeling scored twice in the opening minute of the second half and had Onalaska within 33-24 after making two free throws, but that's when Notre Dame began its 10-0 run.
Another 12-point run in the middle of the second half gave the Tritons a 55-26 advantage.
Senior Olivia Gamoke scored 10 points to lead Onalaska, and Schmeling added eight. Gracie Grzesk scored a game-high 16 on 6-for-12 shooting for the Tritons.
Notre Dame advances to play either Reedsburg (19-1) or New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4) at 6:35 p.m. That semifinal begins at 12:25 p.m.
The Hilltoppers showed some life as the first half progressed.
Once they finally got a bit of a grip on the Notre Dame press, offensive opportunities opened up.
Onalaska's first two baskets came from passes over the top of Notre Dane's press. The first hoop out of an offensive set didn't come until Emma Breidenbach nailed a 3-pointer to cut the Tritons' lead to 21-8 with 8:50 left in the half.
The Hilltoppers followed that up with two more 3s from Gamoke and Molly Garrity. After Gamoke converted in the lane after a pass from Devyn Schmeling, Onalaska cut what was a 16-point deficit to 23-16 with 4:53 on the clock.
The Tritons responded with more success on the offensive boards and a steal that led to a foul on the break. Notre Dane led 31-20 at the half.