Sprout for Kids Foundation to donate $12,169 at Moon Tunes

On Thursday at the final Moon Tunes show of the season, The Sprout for Kids Foundation will donate $12,169.00 to The Valley View Rotary for future improvements to the band shell and Riverside Park.

A check presentation will take place during the night with the music of Mr. Blink and Flibbertijibbet hitting the stage.

Since 2009, Pearl Street Brewery and On Three Print + Design has been raising funds for La Crosse area families, schools, and organizations through the Sprout for Kids Foundation and has been integral in the planning and fundraising of the new bandstand and band shell improvements.

Sprout for Kids is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that is 100% volunteer run, and all the dollars raised go right to where they are needed. Since its inception Sprout for Kids Foundation has worked with a multitude of area nonprofits and organizations including; Habitat for Humanity, The Boys and Girls Club, Hunger Task Force, Valley View Rotary, Rotary After Hours, Joe Was Just Joe Foundation, Kiwanis, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Kane Street Community Garden, The North La Crosse Business Association, New Horizons and many more.

