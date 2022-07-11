St. Paul's Lutheran Church plans second 5K Fun/Run/Wal

St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 1201 Main Street, Onalaska, will host its 2nd Annual 5K Fun /Run/Walk on Saturday, August 13 starting at 7:30 am with registration and walk run starting at 8.

This event encourages community members to join the congregation members. Families, individuals and all ages are welcome. This event is free and if able a donation of $10 will support the Domestic Abuse Advocacy Program. This program trains individuals with a church to be an advocate -- a friend to a survivor of abuse.