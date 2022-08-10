State commission approves update to Graff Main Hall at UW-La Crosse

The Wisconsin State Building Commission this week approved funding for a UW-La Crosse project to update Graff Main Hall.

State Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, chair of the Higher Education Subcommittee of the State Building Commission, voted in favor of approving the funds at the meeting in West Allis.

The $13.8 million project replaces the Graff Main Hall HVAC system with a new variable air volume system with reheat and variable-air-volume terminal units. Existing ductwork that is functionally adequate will be cleaned, repaired and returned to service.

The project scope includes replacing three air handling units with five air handling units; replacing 12 existing exhaust fans with one heat recovery unit; installing a new central hot water heating system, new variable frequency drives, and motor starts; improvements in cooling for data and telecommunication rooms; and updated ventilation and controls.

“Projects on campus provide jobs and an uptick our local economy,” said Billings. “I’m proud to be in a position to support this project that updates an historic building on our La Crosse campus, replacing 40- to 50-year-old HVAC systems to improve heating, cooling, and efficiency.”

Graff Main Hall was constructed in 1909 and has been heated with steam terminals since its original construction. The facility was renovated in 1979, but no significant capital reinvestment has occurred since. Most of the steam convectors and fin radiation units are at least 50 years old.

The majority of the HVAC equipment and components are more than 40 years old and at the end of their useful life expectancy.