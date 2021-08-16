State Fair shots: 608 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Wisconsin continues to experience an increase of COVID-19 cases, as indicated by a rising seven-day average. As of August 1, Wisconsin was reporting a seven-day average of 780 new confirmed cases. That average has climbed to 1,201 as of Monday, which marks the first time Wisconsin’s seven-day average of new confirmed cases has topped 1,200 since early February. This increase is driven by the highly infectious Delta variant, which is now widespread in all parts of Wisconsin, as it is across the country. The Delta variant is much more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19.

With the original strain of COVID-19, an infected person was likely to infect two other people who are likely to infect two additional people for a total of six cases from one infection. With the Delta variant, an infected person is likely to infect five people who are likely to infect 25 people for a total of 30 cases from one infection.

As the spread increases, so does the risk that new, potentially more dangerous variants will develop. That is why state health officials are urging all eligible Wisconsinites to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to follow current best health practices such as wearing a mask in public indoor spaces and staying home when sick. These measures will help stop the surge of the Delta variant across the state.