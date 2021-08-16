State Fair shots: 608 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have announced that during the 11 days of the Wisconsin State Fair, the on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinic administered 608 vaccine doses.
All those vaccinated at the on-site clinic received a voucher for a free cream puff.
“This is great news for our state as we work to get shots in arms and ensure our economy can recover from this pandemic,” said Evers. “As the Delta variant spreads throughout our state, getting shots in arms is the best way to keep our each other and our communities safe. I encourage all Wisconsinites to get the vaccine as soon as possible by finding a provider near them.”
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic was operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare and located at the State Fair Park in West Allis. AMI has partnered with DHS to run and operate the six DHS community-based vaccination clinics since March 2021. The clinic offered Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are providing protection against this virus, including the Delta variant,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “As Wisconsinites, we’re all in this together. We still have time to take action so we can protect ourselves, our kids, our loved ones, and our community. It is urgent for all those who are eligible but not yet vaccinated to get protected against the Delta variant.”
Wisconsin continues to experience an increase of COVID-19 cases, as indicated by a rising seven-day average. As of August 1, Wisconsin was reporting a seven-day average of 780 new confirmed cases. That average has climbed to 1,201 as of Monday, which marks the first time Wisconsin’s seven-day average of new confirmed cases has topped 1,200 since early February. This increase is driven by the highly infectious Delta variant, which is now widespread in all parts of Wisconsin, as it is across the country. The Delta variant is much more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19.
With the original strain of COVID-19, an infected person was likely to infect two other people who are likely to infect two additional people for a total of six cases from one infection. With the Delta variant, an infected person is likely to infect five people who are likely to infect 25 people for a total of 30 cases from one infection.
As the spread increases, so does the risk that new, potentially more dangerous variants will develop. That is why state health officials are urging all eligible Wisconsinites to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to follow current best health practices such as wearing a mask in public indoor spaces and staying home when sick. These measures will help stop the surge of the Delta variant across the state.
If you already had COVID-19, you should still get vaccinated. You can find COVID-19 vaccinations at vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211. To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 and to learn more about how to stay protected, subscribe to the DHS COVID-19 Weekly Newsletter. Follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.
