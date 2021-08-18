Stories of Honor: Marvin Elsen manned radio in Vietnam, built career and family in La Crosse

Marvin Elsen will always remember March 3, 1969, as the beginning of a major change in his life. That was the day he was drafted into the U.S. Army.

Born and raised in La Crosse, Elsen found himself at age 21 on the other side of the world, having been deployed to Vietnam. Before going to the Southeast Asian country, he received basic training at Fort Campbell, Ky. He underwent further advanced infantry training (AIT) at Fort Polk, La.

He arrived in Vietnam Aug. 1, 1969, where he was assigned to the 9th Infantry Division in the Mekong Delta region. Located south of Saigon, the country’s capital, the Mekong Delta consists mostly of rice paddies.

“There, the civilians would be working the paddies with their water buffalos,” said Elsen.

During his tour, he was a member of a reconnaissance team, taking part in 161 helicopter missions.

“Basically we would fly helicopters into a swamp or a very rough terrain to make sure it was safe for fellow GIs and the civilians and that there were no enemies there,” said Elsen. “If we didn’t draw fire, it was considered safe for troops to move in.”