Suicide Prevention Initiative Awareness Event canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The Suicide Prevention Initiative Awareness Event on Wednesday at Riverside Park has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The empty chair memorial is a time-honored tradition in La Crosse. Each year, residents take time out of their busy schedules to remember and pay respect to our families, friends and neighbors who have lost someone to suicide.

The La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative said:

"Unfortunately, gathering as a community has been difficult. We are aware of the devastation COVID-19 has affected everyone. Given the current trends, it is not advisable to have a large public event, even outdoors. We are an organization that focuses on our wellbeing, physically and mentally, we have decided not to gather for the chair memorial. We are aware of that, now more than ever, coming together to share our memories is important. We are disappointed too. This has not been an easy decision to make.