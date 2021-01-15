Surge testing site at UW-L to close Jan. 22

The option for La Crosse area residents to get a free, rapid-response COVID-19 test at UW-La Crosse will end Friday, Jan. 22.

Those looking to get tested on or before Jan. 22 should register at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

For over two months, the Surge Testing program in UW-L’s Cartwright Center has provided thousands of tests to UW-L students, employees and community members.

The self-administered tests are conducted on the third floor of the Cartwright Center, with results available within 15 minutes. Those without symptoms who receive a positive test are asked to get a confirmatory PCR test.

Surge Testing has been a collaborative effort among the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, eTrueNorth and UW System campuses.

Since early November, more than 200,000 Surge Tests have been conducted across the state. The program was designed to catch asymptomatic spreaders of the virus by increasing testing access for six weeks, or until mid-December. Surplus resources allowed the program to continue a month past its expected end date.

UW-L would like to thank everyone who has taken advantage of the Surge Testing program in La Crosse and across Wisconsin.