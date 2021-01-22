Surge Testing site at UWL to reopen

The Surge Testing site at UW-La Crosse will reopen to the community Feb. 1 after UW System secured additional resources to run the program.

The UWL site, on the third floor of the Cartwright Center, has provided thousands of free COVID-19 tests to UWL students, employees and community members since opening in early November. It was set to close Jan. 22, along with Surge Testing sites at other UW campuses.

Another batch of test kits from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and staffing support from eTrueNorth will allow UWL and other System schools to continue Surge Testing for several weeks, through the beginning of April. The UWL site will be closed the week of Jan. 25.

La Crosse community members interested in receiving a Surge Test are asked to register at www.doineedacovid19test.com. The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Community members should enter through the north side of the building.

The initial BinaxNOW antigen test provides a result within 15 minutes. Some participants are advised to take a confirmatory PCR test.

Surge Testing is intended to catch asymptomatic spreaders of COVID-19, and to help people make informed decisions regarding health and safety.