Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto donates to Sparta area non-profits

The grants go directly to agencies to jumpstart and/or sustain projects that most effectively and directly serve the basic needs of families and children: food, shelter, education, safety and health. Recipients are all 501©(3) nonprofits, government-sponsored organizations or school-sponsored organizations who directly serve children and families within 60 miles of a Theisen’s store.

“While we have always believed in giving back to the communities where our customers and associates live, work and shop, it has become especially important right now to give back to people who have been impacted by COVID-19 in so many ways,” said Chris Theisen, president and CEO of Theisen’s. “And for many of our store communities, they were also impacted by the summer derecho storm. The needs are great, and we want to continue to do our part to help nonprofits meet those needs for kids and families.”