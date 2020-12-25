Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto donates to Sparta area non-profits

Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto stores have announced the recipients of their annual “More for Your Community” corporate giving grant program.
The Dubuque, Iowa-based company will award nearly $350,000 in grant funds to 223 different non-profits in the 23 communities where stores are located in eastern Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
In the Sparta area, seven non-profits will receive a total of $10,000. Organizations receiving a grant include:
- American Red Cross
- Couleecap, Inc.
- Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District
- Families First of Monroe County, Inc.
- Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers
- Sparta Area Cancer Support, Inc. (SACS)
- St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County
The grants go directly to agencies to jumpstart and/or sustain projects that most effectively and directly serve the basic needs of families and children: food, shelter, education, safety and health. Recipients are all 501©(3) nonprofits, government-sponsored organizations or school-sponsored organizations who directly serve children and families within 60 miles of a Theisen’s store.
“While we have always believed in giving back to the communities where our customers and associates live, work and shop, it has become especially important right now to give back to people who have been impacted by COVID-19 in so many ways,” said Chris Theisen, president and CEO of Theisen’s. “And for many of our store communities, they were also impacted by the summer derecho storm. The needs are great, and we want to continue to do our part to help nonprofits meet those needs for kids and families.”
Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto is a four-generation family-owned business. Currently, three generations of the Theisen family support this grant program, taking active roles in evaluating each year’s many applications. They also make annual site visits to nonprofit grantees to learn about community needs and to meet the nonprofit leaders serving children and families.
The Theisen family has been distributing funds for the grant program since its inception in 2012. In those eight years, over $2.75 million has been distributed.
The program is a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, who administers the grant program, accepts applications and makes funding recommendations as part of its mission to strengthen communities and inspire giving.