Things that Matter: Tickets to the Past: The Strand Theater

Another Strand Theater charity donation in November 1916 used potatoes as admission. Instead of a dime, the theater charged moviegoers one potato for children or two potatoes for adults, then donated potatoes to feed the hungry.

Interestingly, area theaters didn’t run pictorial ads for movies throughout most of the 1910s and 1920s. Instead, newspaper columns described movie plots for each theater. In 1924, The Strand tried a big pictorial ad in the La Crosse Tribune for “Teeth” starring Tom Mix, then reverted to plot descriptions again.

Both the Strand and Casino Theaters closed in early 1927 for redecorating and installation of new projection equipment. But more changes were on the way.

The same year Al Jolson’s “The Jazz Singer” created a sensation as the first movie with sound. The Rivoli Theater already had Vitaphone sound equipment and was the first theater in La Crosse to show it.

Many thought sound movies were a fad. But by 1930 The Strand, Majestic, Bijou, and Riviera all installed new sound equipment, following the lead of the Rivoli.

The Strand continued as a major La Crosse movie theater through the mid-1950s. But competition included two drive-in theaters, the Starlite and the North Star, in addition to the Rivoli, Riviera, 5th Avenue, and Hollywood.