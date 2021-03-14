Town of Shelby Fire Department to hold 54th Annual Chicken Q

The Town of Shelby Fire Department will have its 54th Annual Chicken Q on March 21. Meals will served beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. or when sold out.

This year only drive-thru pickup will be offered to limit the amount of contact between our department members and the public. Please do not walk to the Fire Station to pick up your meals.

Shelby usually sells about 3,500 dinners; this year the goal is to sell 4,000. The dinners include half of a chicken, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw and a roll with butter and sour cream.

There is no door to door ticket selling this year. Tickets can only be pre-purchased at Town Hall or on Shelby’s website www.townofshelby.com. Tickets are $10 each. Tickets will also be available for sale in line on the day of the chicken Q.

The drive through entrance will be located on Losey Blvd. and Glendale Ave. Two lines will be available — one for those who have pre-purchased tickets and one for those who still need to purchase tickets.

Proceeds from the Chicken Q will assist the Fire Department in purchasing necessary equipment including a new emergency response boat.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0