Training at Fort McCoy addresses emerging drone threat

Unlike the larger predator drones seen on television, these are small helicopter-like vehicles no bigger than a basketball. The drones sound like an angry swarm of bees and could be seen swooping and strafing over soldiers throughout the exercise.

In one convoy lane, a group of five Humvees encountered visible landmines laced across the road. After the vehicles backed off, one of the truck’s gunners noticed a little brown drone had appeared above the tree line. The buzzing nuisance then began dancing in front of the convoy. The gunner responded by opening fire.

Distracted with shooting, he failed to notice someone had just tossed chemical weapons at his truck.

“If the enemy would do it, we would do it,” said B.J. Kauffman, one of the four civilian pilots contracted for WAREX by the 86th.

“Just in the few days we’ve been doing this, we have seen (soldiers) adapting,” Kauffman said. “Honestly, it’s kind of frustrating to see because it makes us work harder, but it’s satisfying because they’re doing the right thing, and they’re learning as they go.”

While soldiers were busy training at Fort McCoy, others are already confronting the real consequences of drone warfare.