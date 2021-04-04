Tribune invites readers to identify 'COVID heroes'

During the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals of all ages and occupations have stepped up to help others and uplift the community during a year of disruption and devastation.

The Tribune invites readers to identify someone they consider a local “COVID hero,” whether a doctor working long hours, a retail employee who masked up every day and put themselves at risk so others could purchase essential items, a neighbor who ran errands for those in quarantine, and more.

Submissions of 300 words or less will be accepted through April for consideration of publication. Submissions can be emailed to letters@lacrossetribune.com, subject: COVID heroes, or mailed to COVID heroes, La Crosse Tribune, 1407 St. Andrew St., Suite A100, La Crosse, WI, 54603.

