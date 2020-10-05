 Skip to main content
Tue. community listening session for citizen oversight board on policing postponed

Two listening sessions on a possible new city of La Crosse policing oversight group to planned for Tuesday have been postponed, according to the La Crosse Mayor's office.

The two sessions, hosted by the city and La Crosse County, will offer community members chances to share ideas for a group of citizens that would oversee policing practices in the area.

Both sessions are set to be virtual. A new date and times have not yet been confirmed.

