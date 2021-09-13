U.S. News & World Report: UW-L at the top among UW System peers

UW-La Crosse remains Wisconsin’s top-ranked public university among its peers according to U.S. News & World Report’s America’s Best Colleges listing for 2022. That marks the 21st year in a row that UW-L has topped the list as the state’s top-ranked comprehensive campus in the UW System.

The magazine’s ranking also gives UW-L the highest mark among UW campuses for undergraduate teaching.

The popular magazine lists UW-L as the No. 7 public university in the Midwest. The regional category includes institutions providing a full range of undergraduate majors and master’s programs.

“This year’s ranking is yet another indicator of the high-quality education and student experience available at UW-L,” says Chancellor Joe Gow. “While current students and alums frequently tell others about their UW-L experience, rankings like U.S. News shares the value of a UW-L education to an even larger audience.”

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Admissions & Recruitment Corey Sjoquist says prospective students and families experience the energy and excitement of UW-L when visiting campus. He says the rankings — particularly top marks for Best Undergraduate Teaching — add to that with valuable data that recognizes the support provided to students.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}