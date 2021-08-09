Update: Record-breaking rainfall Saturday in La Crosse, driving tips

Powerful storms made Saturday the wettest day on record for the city of La Crosse.

According to the National Weather Service, 5.59 inches of rain fell, edging out the old record of 5.55 inches on Sept. 6, 1884.

Flash floods led to fallen rocks and mudslides in La Crosse and Monroe counties. The storms also brought strong winds and hail, with hailstones up to 1.25 inches in diameter reported near Holmen.

Across the river in Minnesota, Winona saw between 1.35 and 3.12 inches of rain, putting many streets underwater. Rural residents also reported flash flooding.

Farther south, a tornado destroyed six homes and 11 other structures Saturday night outside of Boscobel. So far, no injuries have been reported, according to Grant County Emergency Management.

The deluge wasn’t over Saturday: A flash flood warning remained in effect through Sunday evening, with NWS warning of periods of torrential rainfall and further flooding possible in areas that had already seen heavy rain, as well as a low chance of showers and thunderstorms early Monday morning.