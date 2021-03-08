UW-L course will help law enforcement uphold human rights

“These experiences helped me learn a great deal about the social and cultural worlds of police officers,” says Marina, noting that the course was long in the making. “It took me about three years of research with the police before putting the program together, including creating the program outline and content, including lectures, discussions, activities and assignments.”

The course will explore human rights policing in several ways: by examining real-world case scenarios, by incorporating community insight into human rights and policing, and by giving participants a chance to analyze and reflect on their own field experiences.

It is designed to build upon a pilot course offered in fall 2020, which introduced representatives from several local law enforcement agencies to human rights policing principles.

Marina hopes to give law enforcement a fresh perspective and meaningful learning opportunities, without invoking the harsh rhetoric that dominates national conversations about policing.

“Most of us are aware of the opposing arguments and all the criticisms of law enforcement,” he says. “I don’t want to repeat what’s already been discussed, and most police officers already know the criticism. We need a new path forward, and we believe human rights policing is that path forward.