UW-L first school to reach 70% vaccination rate in state's 70 for 70 scholarship challenge

UW-L is hosting a community-based vaccination clinic in its Cartwright Center until Sept. 10, which will be open to students, faculty and the broader community, and officials said they are hoping to keep climbing above 70%.

This system-wide incentive is one of many new initiatives to boost vaccination rates around the state. Gov. Tony Evers recently announced that anyone who gets their first dose before Sept. 6 will have a chance at $100, and locally, fully vaccinated UW-L students could win limited-edition Eagle hoodies.

"Classes are going to start soon and we have people coming back into our residence halls, and we want to have an absolutely safe and very predictable atmosphere on campus as we get through hopefully the tail end of this pandemic," Gow said.

Staff and students kicked off the school year with a welcome back picnic at the Student Union Wednesday, where Gow gave his opening address. Thompson said during the picnic he saw firsthand that the 70 for 70 challenge is working.

"I can't tell you how many came up to me and told me after the picnic that they were going to get vaccinated," he said.

